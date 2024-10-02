A former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who rarely attends public events made a surprise appearance at a reception honoring a young newly inducted Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yunus Abdulsalam.

Despite his typically reserved nature at public functions, Mr Dasuki, a retired colonel, was suddenly appointed as the chairperson of the occasion. His unexpected assignment left many in attendance both surprised and delighted.

In his brief remarks before departing the venue, Mr Dasuki humorously noted the irony of being “ambushed” into the role.

“I thought ambushes were a common occurrence only in military contexts,” he said. “I never expected to be ambushed by lawyers at an event celebrating a distinguished legal practitioner like Barrister Yunus Abdulsalam.”

He went on to praise Mr Abdulsalam for his dedication to justice, saying, “Barrister Yunus has proven to be a prolific lawyer, passionately advocating against injustice and championing the rights of citizens through his impactful litigation.”

Although he admitted to his discomfort with public speaking, Mr Dasuki graciously accepted the honorary role bestowed upon him. “While I don’t typically enjoy speaking in public forums, I must embrace this unexpected honour. Congratulations to the celebrants, and I wish you all a joyful ceremony.”

Born on June 30, 1988, Mr Abdulsalam’s induction as one of the youngest SANs in 2024 marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

As the Founder/Principal of Yunus Abdulsalam & Co, Mr Abdulsalam’s expertise spans litigation, mediation, arbitration, banking, corporate finance, maritime, admiralty, election matters, and telecommunications.

Mr Abdulsalam’s educational background is equally impressive, having graduated from Bayero University, Kano in 2010 and the Nigerian Law School in 2011. He also holds an executive certificate in employment law from Lincoln University in the United Kingdom.

He serves as Legal Adviser to the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA) and the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC).

He is also the Secretary to the Board of Image Merchants Promotion Ltd, the publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, a professor and President of MAAUN Group of Universities, also sent heartfelt goodwill messages to Yunus Abdulsalam at the event.

The Emir praised Mr Abdulsalam intelligence, commitment, and patriotism, noting that he’s made Ilorin Emirate proud and wishing him continued excellence and professional breakthroughs.

Mr Gwarzo commended Mr Abdulsalam for exemplifying high standards of legal practice and professional integrity, expressing confidence in his continued excellence and impactful contributions to Nigeria’s justice sector reforms and the legal profession.

The event attracted a host of dignitaries, including prominent politicians and technocrats such as Ibrahim Oloriegbe (a senator), Yusuf Lawal, Abdulbaqi Jimoh, Abdulkadir Mahe Dan-Iyan Ilorin, Bolakale Kawu, and Kamaldeen Omopupa (a professor).

From the judiciary, notable figures included Justice Mohammed Mohammed, Justice Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory, and esteemed Senior Advocates of Nigeria such as A. U. Mustapha, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Abdul Muhammad and Mohammed Ndayako.

The business community was also well-represented, with seasoned bankers and entrepreneurs, including Saliu Kayode Muhammad, Chairman/CEO of Inspiration Technology Ltd; Hameed Jodah, Managing Director of Taj Bank; Tajudeen Ajibola Adeta, CEO of Global Legend; Lukman Mustapha, a former executive director at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Lami Ahmed, former board member NNPC.

