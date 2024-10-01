Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and resilient, and never lose hope in the dream of building a great and prosperous nation, despite the challenges the country currently faces.

Mr Jonathan stated this in his message on Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary in which he also made a case for the deepening of the roots of democracy and a culture of credible, free and fair elections in the country.

“Today, we mark a significant milestone in our nation’s history. It is the 64th Anniversary of Nigeria’s independence when we remember and adore our nationalists who fought and brought an end to colonial rule,” the former president said in a statement by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze.

Mr Jonathan recalled that since 1960, Nigeria had come a long way, making measured strides in various sectors and overcoming countless obstacles, in its journey of nationhood. He, however, admitted that the people are facing significant challenges that need to be tackled.

He said, “Over time, we have indeed made modest progress in our hopes and shared dreams as citizens of our nation. We have had sustained democracy in this 4th Republic for 25 years, after seeing the end of military rule in 1999. We have recorded perceptible growth in our economy and our gross domestic products (GDP). We have continued to sustain our unity and belief in the social fabric of our nation.”

Challenges

On the challenges the nation faces, the former president said: “However, we still face significant challenges that test our resolve and resilience as a people. These border on our inability to meet our goals and expectations on security, economic growth, national cohesion and general infrastructure development.”

He said further, “For us to deepen the roots of our democracy and foster inclusive economic growth, we must strengthen our institutions and develop a good democratic culture that will support peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections. This is the basis for good governance, sustainable democracy, national unity and peaceful coexistence.

“As a nation, we must recommit to the principles of justice, equity and inclusion. We must harness our diversity, tap into our youth’s potential, and leverage our natural resources for the benefit of all. As we mark this important day, I encourage Nigerians to remain optimistic, resilient, and committed to our nation’s greatness, despite the odds. With a common purpose, zeal and love for one another, we can overcome our challenges and build a prosperous nation of our collective dreams, where every citizen has equal opportunities to thrive.”

