The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s contributions to the Nigeria economy, particularly the power sector.

In a statement posted on its X account, TCN congratulated Mr Tinubu and the nation on Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration.

It noted that under Tinubu’s administration, TCN has made significant strides in expanding its wheeling capacity and increased power supply.

“We appreciate Mr. President for his valuable contributions and unwavering dedication to the growth of our economy, especially the power sector, which is pivotal to the progress of any society.

“Under your administration, TCN has continued to expand its wheeling capacity and has increased bulk power delivery to distribution load centres nationwide,” the statement reads in part.

The TCN is a Nigerian government owned electric utility company in Nigeria established in 2005.

Increase in power supply

On Sunday, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu said more than 40 per cent of Nigerians now enjoy over 20 hours of electricity daily.

Mr Adelabu revealed this in a statement reviewing the activities of the power ministry in the last one year.

Mr Adelabu emphasised that these achievements are part of the government’s broader efforts to provide stable electricity to households and industries across the country.

“Moreover, the major achievement is the fact that today we generate over 5,500 megawatts of power, we transmit and distribute it, and over 40 per cent of customers today enjoy over 20 hours of regular power supply across the nation. You can see that there is a significant improvement between when we came in and now, which we intend to improve further,” Mr Adelabu said.

Tinubu’s speech

Mr Tinubu in his Independence Day broadcast on Tuesday acknowledged the struggles of Nigerians, assuring them of sustainable solutions to alleviate their suffering.

He said: “I urge you to believe in our nation’s promise. The road ahead may be challenging, but we will forge a path toward a brighter future with your support. Together, we will cultivate a Nigeria that reflects the aspirations of all its citizens, a nation that resonates with pride, dignity, and shared success.

“As agents of change, we can shape our destiny and build a brighter future by ourselves, for ourselves and for future generations.

“Please join our administration in this journey towards a brighter future. Let us work together to build a greater Nigeria where every citizen can access opportunities and every child can grow up with hope and promise.”

