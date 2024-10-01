The Nigerian Army has arrested eight suspected Boko Haram members in the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, North-east Nigeria.
The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Olubodunde Oni, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday evening.
Mr Oni said the suspects were arrested last Sunday after troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), “acting swiftly on reliable intelligence,” raided the residence of a suspected terrorist leader, Tukura Abdul-Kareem, in Sunkani Ward of Ardo-Kola LGA.”
Mr Oni, an army captain, said the operation led to the arrest of Mr Abdul-Kareem and seven other suspects.
“Investigation revealed that the eight Boko Haram Terrorists were planning to establish a sleeper cell within Taraba State, with the intention of launching Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on innocent individuals and critical facilities within the state.
“Abdul -Kareem also confessed to have joined the BHT with his brother Adamu Abdul -Kareem for a long period of time who is still hibernating in the bush with the terrorists at an unknown area.
“Items recovered from the suspects include nine mobile phones, Identity Cards, wraps of controlled items suspected to be Marijuana and other hard drugs,” Mr Oni said.
Mr Oni also disclosed that, on Monday, the wife and a sister of a suspected kidnapper were arrested in Chachanji village in Takum LGA.
“These individuals are known to have provided vital information to kidnappers who have been aiding a wanted notorious criminal known as Anyogo and his gang with information on the activities of troops within the area and also responsible for identifying businessmen with money to be robbed or kidnapped for ransom.
“The two suspects, namely Patience Tersoo and Joy Emmanuel, are believed to be Anyogo’s wife and sister.
“Items recovered from the suspects include one Mobile phone, one Super Core Motorcycle and a calabash.
“The Commander 6 Brigade, Kingsley Uwa while commenting on the successful operations, commended the troops of 6 Brigade for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in carrying out these successful operations.
“He noted that the swift action of troops has disrupted a dangerous terror plot and safeguarded innocent lives.”
He said Mr Uwa also thanked the citizens of Taraba State for their vigilance and cooperation.
