The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has commended the resilience and sacrifices of Nigerian workers despite what he described as repeated betrayals by the country’s political leadership.

In a statement on Monday, marking Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Mr Ajaero praised workers for their strength in the face of broken promises, exploitation, and corruption.

Despite enduring decades of failed leadership, he called on citizens to maintain hope in the country.

“We urge downtrodden Nigerians, who have borne the brunt of these betrayals, to continue protesting against injustices within the bounds of the law,” Mr Ajaero said.

He emphasised that citizens should resist the political elite’s efforts to subvert democratic norms and values.

Mr Ajaero’s statement underscored the need for vigilance among the populace, warning that the nation’s political leaders are unlikely to act in the public interest unless pressured to do so.

“It should be apparent to the citizenry that the leading political elite are not ready to do the right thing except they are compelled to do so,” he said.

He also cautioned the political class against continuing to undermine democratic institutions, noting that the current state of the country is a direct result of their actions.

“The consequences of their acts of commission or omission brought us this far. It is time to turn a new leaf. Let it be the beginning of a new low,” Mr Ajaero said, calling for a renewed commitment to democratic principles and governance.

Read the statement in full

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA

Being the text of the goodwill message by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero on the occasion of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary

On the occasion of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary celebration, we congratulate all Nigerians, especially workers for their sacrifice, resilience or robust spirit in spite of serial acts of betrayal of monumental proportions by the political leadership at various times and levels.

We urge the downtrodden Nigerians who bear the marks or burden of these broken promises, exploitation and corruption to not give up hope on their country.

In light of the fact that their sacrifice has been taken for granted for so long, they should learn to protest within the limits of the law against injustices and subversion of democratic norms, culture and values by the dominant political elite.

It should be apparent to the citizenry that the leading political elite are not ready to do the right thing except they are compelled to do so.

In the same vein, we would like to sound a note of caution to our political elite whose pre-occupation is to circumvent the principles and practice of popular democracy that undermining of our democratic institutions can no longer be business as usual.

The consequences of their acts of commission or omission brought us this far. It is time to turn a new leaf. Let it be the beginning of a new low.

Comrade Joe Ajaero

President

