The Ebonyi State Government on Monday said flight operation at the Chuba Okadigbo Airport Onueke is expected to commence in November.

Ngozi Obichukwu, the state commissioner for aviation, said this while briefing Governor Francis Nwifuru during his inspection of the airport facility.

The inspection was part of activities to mark the state’s 28th anniversary.

Mrs Obichukwu said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had inspected the airport’s runway which, she said, was the only aspect delaying the commencement of flight operations.

“The 3.1kilometre runway, which can accommodate five aircraft at a time, was asphalted by the present administration in the state.

“The airport had earlier commenced operations but most aircraft could not cope with the runway due to non-asphalting of the concrete basement used in constructing it.

“We, however, commenced the asphalting of the runway in October 2023 and completed it on July 8, 2024,” she said.

She said the NCAA had inspected the runway and was expected to give approval for flight operations by November.

“We commend Governor Nwifuru for fulfilling his promise to rehabilitate the runway, which is one of the best in the country.

“We, however, regret that the engineer who oversaw the rehabilitation of the runway died,” she said.

Mr Nwifuru applauded the timely completion of the project, noting that there had been many improvements since the last time he visited.

Mr Nwifuru, represented by Deputy Governor Patricia Obila, said billions of naira had been spent on the project, and the state was expecting to “reap its due reward.”

“This is one of the best airports around the world, and we pray that no life will be lost in the facility.

“I thank all those who contributed to the realisation of this dream as you have all written your names in gold,” he said.

He urged the commissioner to submit a proposal to name one of the airport’s plazas after the project’s late lead engineer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airport was inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari during the administration of Governor David Umahi.

However, flight operations at the facility were suspended due to flaws in the construction of its runway.

(NAN)

