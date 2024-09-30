The National Examinations Council (NECO) says candidates will now be required to pay a fee of N50,000 for the reprinting of their certificates.

This new policy was disclosed by the Registrar of NECO, Dantani Wushishi, in a public notice made available to journalists in Minna, Niger State.

According to the announcement, the N50,000 fee for certificate reprints is subject to periodic review.

The council further said requests for reprints will only be accepted within one year of the original certificate issuance. After this period, the council will no longer entertain such requests.

In addition to the reprinting policy, NECO has set a one-month deadline for candidates to submit requests for the correction of results.

This timeframe begins from the date the results are officially released, the council said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

