The President of the Nigerian Cardiac Society, Augustine Odili, says over 20.5 million people die of heart disease every year, with more than 75 per cent occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

Mr Odili, a professor and an expert in heart diseases, made this disclosure in a press release issued on Sunday as part of the society’s activities to mark the 2024 World Heart Day.

The theme of the day is “#UseHeartforAction#”.

He explained that the day which the World Heart Federation sets aside in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, is celebrated to combat the scourge of heart disease and promote heart health.

“The Nigerian Cardiac Society, as an affiliate of the World Heart Federation, is therefore joining the WHF to mark this day on September 29, 2024,” he said.

Mr Odili explained that the Society will continue to intensify the campaign until 2026 under the theme “Use Heart for Action.”

He said this is to support individuals in caring for their hearts and urge leaders to take cardiovascular health seriously by providing a global platform for action.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said this highlights a shift from awareness to empowering individuals and government with a clear purpose and goal.

“There is an astronomical increase in the prevalence of heart disease and its risk factors coupled with the exponential rise in associated mortality and morbidity in developing countries is a major cause for concern.”

According to him, most countries still don’t prioritise heart health, and 80 per cent of premature deaths from Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) can be prevented by way of small lifestyle adjustments.

He said a healthy diet, physical activities such as brisk walking, cycling, and jogging, and effective stress management, among others, could greatly improve heart health.

The expert in heart diseases postulated that a cardiovascular health plan acts as a strategic tool for reducing premature deaths from CVD while also cutting healthcare costs and productivity losses, saving hundreds of billions of dollars annually worldwide.

He described CVDs as a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, kidney disease, strokes, peripheral artery disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions.

“The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially in developing countries like Nigeria, is becoming alarming, and this is not unconnected to rapid urbanization, an increase in air pollution, and lifestyle issues.

“A disproportionately alarming rate of almost eight out of every 10 deaths occurring due to cardiovascular diseases in low-income countries is, therefore, a call for serious concern,” he warned.

Mr Odili asserted that the number of CVD disease-related deaths is expected to rise to over 23 million by 2030.

He listed some of the risk factors for heart disease to include lifestyle, such as lack of physical exercise, smoking tobacco, consuming alcohol, and eating unhealthy diets rich in salt and saturated fats and low in fresh fruits and vegetables.

He explained that these behavioural risk factors may eventually lead to other cardiovascular risks such as high blood pressure, high blood lipids/cholesterol (dyslipidaemia), overweight and obesity, and diabetes mellitus.

“Hypertension is the most common risk factor for heart disease and stroke in Nigeria.

“Sadly, three out of every ten adult Nigerians have high blood pressure, many of whom are unaware of their hypertensive status,” he said.

The expert advised effective blood pressure control as a major panacea for reducing the cardiovascular risk of affected people.

Mr Odili lamented that only about seven per cent of hypertensive subjects had been shown to achieve effective blood pressure control in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries.

“It follows, therefore, that to maintain good health, we must be mindful of the daily lifestyle choices we make. Making the right decisions keeps you healthy and prevents premature deaths from stroke and heart disease.

“There is also the need for a strategic plan to tackle the myriads of risk factors in preventing their evolution in the population.

“High-level decision makers are needed to make a difference even though everyone must be the influencer: professional bodies including the Nigerian Cardiac Society, the patients and the public,” he said.

Mr Odili, therefore, called on all and sundry to unanimously unleash the power of knowledge to stop the world’s biggest killer, cardiovascular diseases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

