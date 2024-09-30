The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continued on Sunday with varied results, bringing relief to some teams and extending others’ unbeaten runs.

Abia Warriors recorded their first victory of the season, defeating Kano Pillars 2-0 in Umuahia.

Sunday Megwo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, sending the home supporters into ecstasy.

The hosts doubled their lead through another goal in the 37th minute, securing a crucial win.

Kano Pillars pushed for goals in the second half but were thwarted by Abia Warriors’ solid defence.

The win takes Abia Warriors to five points from four matches, a welcome turnaround after losing their first match 0-2 to Remo Stars and drawing 1-1 and 0-0 against Akwa United and Sunshine Stars, respectively.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars maintained their perfect start with a 2-1 victory over defending champions Enugu Rangers in Ikenne.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Alex Oyowah started and finished a beautiful attacking transition, netting the opener with a fine strike after a Jide Fatokun assist.

Rangers drew level through Kenechukwu Agwu’s penalty five minutes after the restart, but Michael Tochukwu sealed the win for Remo Stars with a fantastic solo effort.

The Sky Blue Stars have won all their four matches in the league this season

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars secured their first home win this season at the iconic Lekan Salami Stadium, defeating Heartland 1-0 through Samuel Ayanride’s strike.

The outcome meant the struggles of coach Emmanuel Amunike with Heartland continues as the former Barcelona star remains without any victory with the Naze Millionaires.

Rivers United extended their unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win over Enyimba in Port Harcourt, courtesy of Ubong Friday and Seiyefa Jackson’s goals.

In Yenagoa, Kwara United held hosts Bayelsa United to a hard-fought draw, ensuring they remain in the relegation battle.

Niger Tornadoes also maintained their unbeaten record, drawing 1-1 with Bendel Insurance in Benin City.

Jonas Emmanuel gave Tornadoes the lead five minutes after the break, while Vincent Okeke equalised for Insurance on the hour mark.

El-kanemi Warriors shared the spoils with Plateau United in a thrilling 2-2 draw in Maiduguri.

Victor Dawa opened the scoring for El-kanemi after 11 minutes, and Gafar Saka doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the break.

However, the hosts rallied through goals from Ibrahim Mustapha and Sama’ila Bello.

With these results, Remo Stars maintain their top spot with a perfect record of 12 points from four games, while Rivers United are two points adrift in second place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

