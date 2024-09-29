The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, has asked the federal government to integrate the African Union Agenda 2063 into its development plans.

Mr Kalu spoke on Saturday at the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments in Midrand, South Africa, where he represented Speaker Abbas Tajudeen. The deputy speaker led Nigeria’s delegation to the conference.

The AU Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse.

In a statement by his office, Mr Kalu said by integrating the Agenda, Nigeria would set a model for other African countries to emulate.

He said the current administration is taking some measures to reform the economy but could benefit from the AU’s strategic plan because Nigeria’s aspirations and those of the continent are intertwined.

“Nigeria’s efforts at integrating the AU Agenda 2063 economic blueprint into its developmental strategies will not only enhance its own growth trajectory but also contribute meaningfully to the realisation of a prosperous and united Africa.

“As Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria holds a unique position on the continent. Although it has in the past faced multifaceted challenges, including economic volatility, infrastructural deficits, and social inequalities, Nigeria’s future is bright, given the focus of the current administration of President Tinubu,” Mr Kalu said.

Speaking on the development of Africa, Mr Kalu said the continent’s leaders must invest in technological advancement and innovation to achieve some of the goals of Agenda 2063.

“To remain competitive in a rapidly changing global landscape, Africa must prioritise technological advancement and innovation.

“The way forward requires a commitment from all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the private sector, working collaboratively towards achieving Agenda 2063’s ambitious goals,” he said.

On the ongoing reforms by the current administration, Mr Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, said Nigeria has the potential to become an example for other African countries in the near future.

“As Nigeria embarks on this journey, it stands poised to become a beacon of hope and progress within the African continent, leading by example in the pursuit of sustainable development and shared prosperity.

“As Africa navigates the complexities of the 21st century, Nigeria’s proactive stance in aligning with the Agenda 2063 blueprint will be essential in shaping a prosperous and united Africa. Through collaborative efforts and a shared vision, the continent can achieve the transformative change envisioned for 2063 and beyond,” Mr Kalu added.

