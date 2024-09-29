Two lawyers have launched an artificial intelligence platform named Case Radar to ease legal practice in Nigeria.

Agbo Obinnaya, a co-founder, told PREMIUM TIMES during an interview at the launching in Abuja on Friday that he was inspired to develop the tool by the challenges he encountered doing legal research when he was studying law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa.

“It became more difficult when I became a lawyer (in 2022); and having experienced all these difficulties, I did a survey for over 218 persons and I gathered from it that I wasn’t the only person who is experiencing the difficulties,” he said.

He said he used the opinions collated from the survey to perfect his idea of the solutions the initiative can offer.

The services the AI tool can offer include legal advice, legal research, case laws summary and connecting lawyers with clients who need to hire them for court-related issues.

According to Mr Obinnaya, the platform generally eases legal practice and provides access to legal information and knowledge. “We are giving the general public access to legal knowledge and legal services so they can properly understand what the law says on certain issues and also have access to easily connect to lawyers,” added.

Founded with the mission to democratise legal knowledge and streamline legal processes, Mr Obinnaya noted that the practices of law in Nigeria and across the continent at large would be much better simplified, enhancing the criminal justice system with the help of generative AI technology.

“The Case Radar is designed to improve efficiency, cut costs, and provide accurate legal insights at the click of a button. We are here to reshape the legal profession for the modern age,” he said.

He added, “Our platform isn’t just about making legal services more accessible—it’s about transforming how law is practiced.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the legal tech space, and the response we’ve seen so far is just the beginning.”

Participants speak

Some lawyers who attended the ceremony told this newspaper that the AI product will help them in litigation and other areas of practice.

Speaking, Chisom Chukwu, an Abuja-based lawyer, said that she had always found legal research for her cases nightmarish.

“But with this digital tool and the features added by the developers, I believe that would be a thing of the past. I’ll now be able to do legal drafting effortlessly,” she said.

Another lawyer, Emmanuel Ebuka, said that persons who are passionate about the latest developments in the legal profession would find the app more useful.

“It is a tool that will raise the mundane parts of our job to a greater height,” he said.

There has been a surge in the introduction of tech solutions in legal practice in Nigeria, some of which have also helped citizens without legal training to understand the law and the country’s legal landscape.

Experts believe that artificial intelligence will gradually change the legal ecosystem which is still largely analogue in nature.

