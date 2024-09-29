Egypt says the top priority for the United Nations regarding Gaza is to stop the bloodshed immediately and to prevent any attempt to resolve the Palestinian question through forced displacement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said this on Saturday.

He told the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly that though Egypt, the United States, and Qatar have worked to mediate the conflict in Gaza, Israel has thwarted all attempts.

Reaffirming support for the establishment of a unified Palestinian State along the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said no region is more affected by conflict than Africa and the Middle East.

The Security Council should continue to pass resolutions establishing humanitarian operations since it is unable to stop the violence itself, he said.

(Xinhua/NAN)

