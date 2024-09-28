The local election in the 21 council areas of Anambra State has been marred by low voter turnout and the absence of electoral materials and staff at some polling units (PU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the polls reported a heavy security presence at the polling units and wards visited.

NAN reports that people were going about their normal businesses, as very few people were seen at the polling units visited at PU 002, located at Ofuiyi Square, Umueze, in Isuofia Ward 13, and PU 007, Central School, Ozala, in Isuofia Ward 13 in Aguata Local Government Area.

Other PUs visited were PU 002 Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall, Umuona, and PUs 004, 005, 006, and 007, all in Umuona in the Aguata Local Government Area.

At Ofuiyi polling unit 002, Isuofia ward, Aguata Local Government Area, election officials arrived at 8:15 a.m., and voting commenced at 8:30 a.m., while at PU 002 Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall, Umuona, voting materials had not arrived as of 9 a.m.

A voter, Joy Okenyi, at Ward 01, PU 002, said the low turnout was as a result of lack of interest by the people.

“In a normal election, you see lots of political parties and their candidates contesting and campaigning, but in this case, it is just one party thing, so people lost interest,” she said.

John Ikpeze, a voter at Ofuiyi polling unit, 002, Isuofia ward, Aguata, said he was optimistic that people would come out and vote.

“You know, the local government poll is happening after many years, so people are still trying to be sure the election is taking place.

“I believe that now that the election has commenced in many polling units, people will come out and vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, prospective voters in Awka South were stranded as officials of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) were absent at some polling centres.

NAN observed that at about 11a.m., the polling units around Government House area also known as Agu Awka in Awka South Local Government Area neither the electoral materials nor officials of ANSIEC had arrived.

Election official were also not present at the Nwafor Orizu demonstration school at the Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka.

There were vehicular movements on roads in some parts of Awka South Local Government Area while some shops were open for businesses notwithstanding police restriction on movement and business activities during the polls.

(NAN)

