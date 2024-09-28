The Borno Flood Relief Distribution Committee on Saturday commenced the verification of more than 7,000 victims of the recent flooding in Limanti Ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

This followed the earlier assessment and distribution launch conducted in Gwange 1 Ward, where Governor Babagana Zulum, personally inaugurated the relief effort.

The Chairperson of the committee, Baba-Bukar Gujibawu, disclosed this at the Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi Primary School, marking the second phase of the verification process.

Mr Gujubawu reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to a fair and transparent process.

He urged those affected to remain patient, assuring that no legitimate victim would be overlooked.

“To ensure transparency, the names of the flood-affected individuals have been publicly displayed at the District Head’s palace for community verification and feedback.

“Additionally, a complaint desk has been set up at the verification site, to address concerns or omissions raised by the victims.

“We have seen a large turnout from the Limanti community. (This was) as early as 7 a.m.

“We will follow the process meticulously, to ensure that no one is left behind,” Mr Gujibawu said.

According to him, the ongoing efforts in Limanti are part of the government’s larger plan to assist all the affected communities across the state.

(NAN)

