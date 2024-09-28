The Borno Flood Relief Distribution Committee on Saturday commenced the verification of more than 7,000 victims of the recent flooding in Limanti Ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.
This followed the earlier assessment and distribution launch conducted in Gwange 1 Ward, where Governor Babagana Zulum, personally inaugurated the relief effort.
The Chairperson of the committee, Baba-Bukar Gujibawu, disclosed this at the Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi Primary School, marking the second phase of the verification process.
Mr Gujubawu reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to a fair and transparent process.
|
He urged those affected to remain patient, assuring that no legitimate victim would be overlooked.
“To ensure transparency, the names of the flood-affected individuals have been publicly displayed at the District Head’s palace for community verification and feedback.
“Additionally, a complaint desk has been set up at the verification site, to address concerns or omissions raised by the victims.
“We have seen a large turnout from the Limanti community. (This was) as early as 7 a.m.
“We will follow the process meticulously, to ensure that no one is left behind,” Mr Gujibawu said.
According to him, the ongoing efforts in Limanti are part of the government’s larger plan to assist all the affected communities across the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999