Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has commended the opening of the UK visa application centre in the state.
Mr Mbah, in a post on his X handle on Thursday, said the opening of the visa centre in Enugu will benefit residents of South-east and South-south Nigeria.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the British High Commission in Nigeria, in September 2023, announced the opening of the facility in the South-eastern state.
“I’m impressed by the prompt and courteous services being rendered at the UK Visa Application Centre in Enugu,” the governor wrote on the microblogging platform on Thursday, hours after visiting the facility.
|
No more long trips in search of visa
Mr Mbah said the visa centre will benefit the people of South-east and South-south Nigeria.
“Having this centre domiciled in Coal City means that our people in the South-east and South-south no longer have to travel long distances to Lagos or Abuja for their UK visa applications.
“I encourage everyone in these regions to take full advantage of this facility, and I also invite Nigerians from other parts of the country to do the same,” he said.
Coal City is a nickname for Enugu because of its abundant coal deposits.
‘Set up your consular services in Enugu,’ Mbah woos US, China
Mr Mbah urged the US and Chinese governments and other foreign governments to join the UK in setting up their consular services in the Enugu State.
READ ALSO: Chairpersons-elect in Enugu pledge to tackle insecurity in rural areas
“Our state, with its rich history and large population, remains central to economic activities and travel in the South-east and South-south,” he boasted.
The governor expressed happiness that the state has continued to “grow as a hub of opportunities and service delivery.”
He assured that his administration will remain committed to “making life easier and more convenient for our people.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999