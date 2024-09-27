The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said the Saudi authorities will, from the 2025 Hajj, take charge of feeding and accommodation of Pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

The commission stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara, on Friday.

Mrs Usara said the arrangement was agreed on during a virtual meeting between the commission and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

She said as preparations for the 2025 Hajj advanced, the commission convened a crucial meeting with the Executive Secretaries (ES) of State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards (MPWB) on Monday, 23 September.

The spokesperson said during the meeting with the ES, NAHCON Commissioner of Operation, Anofi Olanrewaju-Elegushi, provided updates on recent developments from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU).

She quoted Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi as saying that the Saudi Companies of Pilgrims’ Establishments, known as mu’assasa under the supervision of MoHU, would henceforth be responsible for the feeding and accommodation of pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah, similar to the current practices in Masha’ir, Arafat and Muna.

“This policy, which impacts all countries participating in Hajj, will be implemented starting with the 2025 pilgrimage. It is noteworthy that MoHU had previously proposed taking over feeding in Masha’ir in 2022, which was subsequently put into action that year,” she said.

Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi, according to the statement, reiterated NAHCON’s commitment to align with Saudi Arabia’s Hajj calendar and emphasised the need for cooperation among all stakeholders.

He praised the state executive secretaries for their proactive approach in announcing the minimum Hajj deposits. He urged them to collect their letters regarding slot allocations and the 2025 Hajj licence.

Furthermore, he provided an update on the pending refunds from the 2024 Hajj, which are still awaiting resolution from the Saudi authorities.

Responding, Idris Almakura, the chairperson of the Forum of States (FoS) and executive secretary of the Nasarawa State Pilgrims’ Board, commended NAHCON for its efforts and urged the commission to sustain the tempo.

The FoS called on NAHCON to address specific issues of concern to the members, including the Hajj Savings Scheme, policy regarding the National Medical Team, and matters of pilgrims’ refunds, among others.

