The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) commenced today a Transport Fare Drop Programme across the country, starting with Abuja, as it ramped up the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner, more affordable alternative to fuel.

Representatives of the PCNGi signed an MOU with the National Union of Road Transport Workers covering the Abuja to Itakpe Station – Ajaokuta Train Station – Adavi route to convert fleet vehicles to CNG in return for a 30-40 per cent fare reduction.

This programme will encourage NURTW members in Abuja to convert their vehicles to CNG in exchange for a fare reduction.

On Saturday, 28th September 2024, the PCNGi will continue its nationwide commercial incentive programme for commercial car open days, expanding to 38 centres in Kaduna, Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, and Edo states.

The PCNGi will sign an agreement with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) on Monday, 30th September, to operationalise the Nigerian Police CNG Conversion Programme and train cadets to manage the strategic conversion centres the NPTF is investing in.

According to the PCNGi’s Programme Director, Michael Oluwagbemi, this initiative will help train the police cadets to manage strategic conversion centres established by the NPTF.

Similarly, to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Anniversary of Independence on 1st October 2024, the PCNGi will launch the CNG Tricycle Empowerment Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Youths.

ALSO READ: FG inaugurates CNG conversion centres in Abuja

This programme aims to provide over 2,000 young Nigerians with the opportunity to own and operate CNG-powered tricycles.

The PCNGi will launch the Kogi State Conversion Incentive Programme on Wednesday, 2nd October and hand over CNG buses to the state’s mass transit entity to ply interstate routes to Abuja.

Additionally, the PCNGi will inaugurate three new CNG conversion sites in the state.

To conclude the week’s activities, the PCNGi will launch in Ekiti State, where the handover of CNG buses to the state mass transit organisation to ply the route to Abuja will take place. It will also inaugurate four new CNG conversion sites in the state.

Issued on behalf of PCNGi

Michael Oluwagbemi

Program Director/Chief Executive

