The National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has distributed 31 fibreglass boats to riverine communities in its member states.

The distribution, which coincided with the World Maritime Day celebration, took place at the N-HYPPADEC Headquarters in Minna on Thursday.

The managing director of N-HYPPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa, said the distribution was part of the Commission’s broader vision to revolutionise marine transportation in the states.

Mr Yelwa said the boats are a significant improvement over the traditional wooden boats as they are more durable, safer and offer superior performance in navigating rivers using minimal human labour, which would reduce risks associated with human error.

The official said one of the primary goals of the agency is to enhance marine transportation and reduce boat mishaps that have caused loss of lives and livelihoods.

Mr Yelwa expressed hope that the initiative would prompt state governments to recognise the importance of water transportation and invest in it as a vital component of the national transport infrastructure.

Niger State received eight boats, Kebbi six, Kwara and Kogi four each, while Benue got two.

Taraba and Nasarawa also got two each while Gombe and Kaduna got one each.

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, said the boats will facilitate the movement of goods and services, strengthen trade networks, and enhance community connectivity.

Represented by his deputy, Yakubu Garba, the governor said the N-HYPPADEC gesture will not only save lives but give a sense of belonging to riverine communities.

While recounting the loss of lives and livelihoods, as well as challenges faced by the communities over the years, the governor said his government will continue to partner with N-HYPPADEC and other stakeholders to develop the riverine communities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Niger State Association of Boat Operators, Attahiru Isah, thanked N-HYPADDEC for the intervention and called for the establishment of water and rescue marshals to complement the activities of water marshals.

