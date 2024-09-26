President Bola Tinubu has saluted David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and presiding bishop of Faith Tabernacle, on his 70th birthday on 27 September..

In a tribute signed by him, President Tinubu rejoiced with the entire Body of Christ, members of the Winner’s Chapel, home and abroad, and the family of the charismatic and visionary leader on the milestone, which deserves all the recognition and honour.

The president affirmed the septuagenarian’s worthy legacies in grooming leaders across all sectors of the economy who are inspired by the wisdom of the scriptures.

He noted Mr Oyedepo’s and his church’s remarkable impact on millions through educational and health institutions.

President Tinubu praised the influence of the highly resourceful and respected religious leader by teaching the Word of Faith, which has stimulated the entrepreneurial spirit and reawakened a new movement for growth in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

The president believes Bishop Oyedepo has consistently brought glory to the country with his teachings, publications, and World-Wide Missionary service and sought the betterment of the people by counselling leaders in the private and public sectors.

President Tinubu shared the joy of celebrations with the presiding bishop, his wife, Faith Abiola, and all the biological and spiritual children. He prayed to God for greater heights in the ministry.

The president also prayed for the renowned preacher’s physical, mental, and spiritual well-being as he continues to serve the nation and humanity.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

September 26, 2024

