The Senate on Thursday at plenary confirmed the appointment of Olukemi Iyantan as a commissioner in the National Population Commission (NPC), representing Ondo State.
Mrs Iyantan’s confirmation is sequel to adoption of recommendation of the report of Committee on National Identity Card and National Population.
The Chairman of the Committee, Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) said that the recommendation for her appointment was based on her credentials made available to the committee.
Mr Ningi said that the nominee deserved the appointment and should be confirmed by the Senate, given her pedigree and public service record.
The Senate accordingly dissolved into Committee of the Whole for clause by clause consideration and confirmation of appointment of Mrs Iyantan as commissioner of the National Population Commission from Ondo State.
The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary, urged her to join other commissioners and chairman of NPC to advance the commission.
