The police on Thursday arraigned Usman Abubakar, a cattle breeder, in an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly damaging a maize farm worth N15 million.
Mr Abubakar was charged with forcible entry and malicious damage, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Anthony Igori, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on 20 September, at about 8 p.m., at Sublime Agro Business Farm in Ido Local Government of Oyo State.
Mr Igori, an assistant superintendent of police, said the defendant damaged 50 acres of the maize farm with his cattle, belonging to the Sublime Agro Business Farm.
|
He said the offences contravened Sections 81 and 451 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case until 28 November for a hearing.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999