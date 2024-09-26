Clinical lecturers at the College of Medicine, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, have embarked on an indefinite strike over the exclusion of co-lecturers from contesting for the position of vice-chancellor in the institution.

A statement jointly signed by Victor Modekwe, the chairperson, and Sunday Oriji, the secretary of the NAU chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, announced the commencement of the strike on Wednesday in Awka.

The association said the industrial action entailed the withdrawal of services of all the medical and clinical lecturers from the faculties of medicine, basic clinical sciences and basic medical sciences, from all academic functions.

It said that the strike was to protest the alleged deliberate exclusion of its members from contesting for the position of vice-chancellor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The vacancy advert indicated that an applicant for the position of vice-chancellor must possess a first degree, master’s degree, and a PhD.

The association said that the academic pathway of clinical lecturers in NAU and globally did not fit into the criteria laid down in the vacancy advert.

“Recall that we specifically asked for the withdrawal of the obnoxious vacancy advert for the position of the Vice-Chancellor of NAU to guarantee industrial harmony.

“We observed that up till now, the vacancy advert still stands, and our members remained excluded from the contest of Vice-Chancellor for two weeks now.

“The congress therefore, resolved to proceed on an indefinite withdrawal of services by all the clinical lecturers of NAU until this advert is withdrawn,” the association said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many consultants, who lecture in teaching hospitals, obtain fellowships of different medical colleges after undergoing advanced and specialised training for not less than four years in their chosen fields.

The fellowships are considered to be equivalent of postgraduate degrees of universities.

(NAN)

