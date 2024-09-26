Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in last Saturday’s local council elections in Kwara have accused the state government of manipulating the poll through the state Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC).

The two, Musbau Esinrogunjo and Ismail Muhammed, were the opposition party’s chairmanship candidates for the Ilorin West and Ilorin East local governments, respectively.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin, Mr Esinrogunjo described the election as “a charade with enough mockery to last the entire term of any successful candidate in office”.

He said it was a “broad daylight robbery where the government of Kwara was in connivance with the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC).

”They fraudulently took away the mandate that was freely given to me by the good people of Ilorin West Local Government,” Mr Esinrogunjo alleged.

He said the polls were characterised by irregularities ranging from voter intimidation and harassment by security agencies, voter manipulation by officials, and vote-buying by government officials.

“Yet, the people of Ilorin West LGA, who are known for their integrity and gallantry, stood their ground and voted for us massively across all the polling units and electoral wards.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the end, however, Mr Esinrogunjo said, “The unpopular government of Kwara overturned the results of the election. The will of the people was subverted. Election results were announced at unknown places against all odds.

“To make matters worse, they hurriedly swore in the candidates of their party who lost woefully in the field. This is a democratic coup that is not acceptable and will not stand the test of time.

“Even in most of the places where there was no election, they also announced winners. In most cases, they did not even allow our agents to sign the result they announced.

“The results of the councillor’s election were supposed to be announced at the ward collations centre, while the result of the chairman was supposed to be announced at the local government secretariat, which is the collation centre. But very unfortunately, the result was announced at an unknown place,” Mr Esinrogunjo said.

However, he appealed for calm, vowing, “We shall do everything legally possible to defend the mandate you gave to me and reclaim it in due course.”

Speaking also, Mr Mohammed said all PDP candidates would explore legal means to recover their mandate.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

