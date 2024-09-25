The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the outcome of the Edo State governorship election, alleging that it was rigged.

While briefing journalists at the National Assembly Complex on Wednesday, the lawmakers claimed that their party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata, was “allocated” a disproportionately low number of votes despite the large crowds drawn by the party during the campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the 33 LP lawmakers in the House, the Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi, said Mr Akpata, who came a distant third with 22,763 votes, was on course for victory, but his success was thwarted.

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the election.

Mr Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,274 votes.

Mr Ozodinobi, flanked by four other members of the caucus, said his party’s candidate should have won the election, based on the large crowds drawn during the campaign.

He also referenced the influence of the LP 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who won the presidential election in the state.

“It is on record that our leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 General Elections, His Excellency Peter Obi, campaigned vigorously for our gubernatorial candidate in every nook and cranny of the state.

“Of course, the whole world witnessed the massive crowds that the Obidient movement pulled wherever he went during the campaign. Yet, Chief Akpata was allocated paltry votes in a state where, just about a year and seven months ago, the Labour Party had one senator and two House of Representatives members,” he said.

While the outcome of the election has been disputed by some notable civil society organisations, the lawmakers failed to provide any concrete evidence that their candidate was on the path to victory.

When Mr Ozodinobi was asked to present evidence to support his claims, he merely noted that consultations are ongoing to determine the next course of action.

The lawmaker insisted that the election was rigged and monetised by the major political parties — APC and PDP.

“The Obidient movement tsunami is coming, and no person born of a woman will stop us. The commission must work tirelessly to prevent similar discrepancies and uphold the sanctity of the electoral process,” Mr Ozodinobi said.

