The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Digital Communication and Engagement, O’tega Ogra, on Wednesday, said the economic policies of the federal government were achieving the desired results.
Mr Ogra said this while briefing State House correspondents alongside the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.
He said statistics recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that the agriculture sector had expanded by 3.2 per cent, with more enhanced production expected.
“We’re seeing a lot more exports. The same thing with the telecommunications industry, which has expanded by about 9.1 per cent because of new investments in digital infrastructure.
“For instance, they’re laying fibre optics across the country, and there are also new investments in technology,” he said.
He added that Foreign Direct Investments had continued to rise as well as foreign reserves.
“But most importantly, a couple of days ago, Coca-Cola came here and they finally pledged to, invest one billion dollars over the next five years in certain key areas.
“And the manufacturing has also grown by about 4.2 per cent this year. Also in the past two weeks, Nigeria and the United States had a series of engagements, amongst which is the modernisation of the power grids,” he said.
According to him, this project, which resulted from meetings held by the US-Nigeria Business Council, will be based on clean, renewable energy.
He added that the project would improve the country’s energy security and industrial productivity.
Mr Onanuga also said there were positive signs that the economic policies of the Tinubu government were working.
“It takes some time before people can begin to feel the impact of what we are witnessing.
“The Gross Domestic Product is rising, balance of trade is in surplus, inflation is receding, and so on.
So, I’m sure gradually, people will begin to feel the impact of what we are witnessing, what the indicators are showing.
“It’s not going to be immediate, but you are going to start feeling it much more,” he said.
He said the NBS figures reflected the economy’s progress and that, from all indications, there was light at the end of the tunnel.
Mr Onanuga said things would keep improving and the people would soon begin to feel the impact of the improvements in all the facets of the economy.
