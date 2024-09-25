President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate rehabilitation and furnishing of the former Federal Ministry of Agriculture building, for the newly created Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, stated this on Wednesday when he inspected the building in the Central Business District, Abuja.
Mr Wike explained that the inspection was to assess the building’s condition, adding that the FCT Administration would invite some companies to inspect the building and submit quotations for its rehabilitation and furnishing.
“It is an emergency work following the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, and as you can see, people are happy and waiting for it to commence operation.
|
“So, now that the place has been identified, the president has ordered the FCT Administration, through the Federal Capital Development Authority, to look at it.
“We have seen the integrity test of the building, which is okay, and we have to rehabilitate and furnish it,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Tinubu had, on 9 July, announced the creation of the new Ministry of Livestock Development.
The president explained that the move was part of efforts to resolve the lingering conflict between farmers and herdsmen across the country.
