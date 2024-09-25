An official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday pointed out gaps in the Nigerian media outlets’ reporting on migration and prevention of trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

“Among other challenges, the frequency of newspaper coverage of migrants is often low and that when they are reported, migrants are not quoted or interviewed.

“Journalists often rely heavily on government sources. There is also little attention given to why migrants were migrating in the first place,” said Adwoa Kufuor-Owusu from the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Ms Kufuor-Owusu, the Senior Human Rights Adviser, Office of the Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, OHCHR, spoke on Wednesday in Keffi, Nasarawa State, during the opening of a two-day training of some journalists.

The training is organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the OHCHR and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The training focuses on a human rights-based approach to migration and prevention of trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

Organised in line with the Protection of Migrants (PROMIS) Project in West Africa, is funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands.

It aims to strengthen the capacities of West African States to “develop a human rights-based response to smuggling of migrants and to effectively respond to human rights violations related to irregular migration.”

“Studies show Nigerian media outlets’ representation of migrants and migrant issues have been patchy,” Ms Kufuor-Owusu said.

She said migrants are often described in reports as “returnees”, “evacuees”, “stranded Nigerians abroad”, or “illegal migrants” without contextualisation”.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, stressed the importance of training the media in shaping public opinions and creating awareness.

“I urge you to leverage this platform to enhance your knowledge, networks, and skills in advancing human rights-based reporting. Through our collaborative efforts, we can create an enabling environment that promotes respect, protection, and fulfillment of human rights for all,” he said.

Training focus

The training kicked off with a packed first day delving into sessions that included evaluation of journalists on their awareness and an insightful lecture on the issues.

The day’s session also touched on domestic and international legal framework and human rights violations in the context on Smuggling of Migrants (SoM) and Trafficking in Persons (TiP).

According to the United Nations (UN), Trafficking in Persons is a grave violation of human rights and every year, thousands of people including vulnerable persons; women and children.

Some of the human rights violations faced by migrants and victims of trafficking include; forced labour, sexual exploitation, physical and psychological abuse, denial of the freedom of movement, denial of education and health care, exploitation of children and discrimination and stigma.

In 2021, the Nigerian government, together with the UNODC, were involved in STARSOM project, a two-year programme that ended in 2023. The programme aimed at countering migration smuggling and the protection of the lives and rights of migrants. Despite these efforts, significant efforts is still needed to achieve this goal.

Also, in 2023, the United States Department of State placed Nigeria on tier 2, a ranking system which suggests that Nigeria does not fully meet the minimum requirements for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

Mr Ojukwu, emphasised the importance of the media in reporting these issues accurately as essential in bringing an end to human rights violations for migrants and victims of trafficking.

“Today, we gather at a critical juncture in the fight against exploitation and abuse and as journalists, you hold the power to shape public discourse, amplify the voices of victims, and bring perpetrators to account.

“Your reporting can either perpetuate harmful stereotypes or promote empathy and understanding.”

