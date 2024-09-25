The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has granted bail in the sum of N10 million to a member of staff of the National Sports Commission a substantive bail of N10 million on a strict term and condition.

The defendant, identified as Regina, was arraigned before the CCT by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on two counts of refusing to declare her assets and liabilities while also engaging in private business while still in public service.

PR Nigeria reports that CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, joined by two other judges of the Tribunal – Agwadza Atedze and Juliet Anobor – presided over the hearing of the matter today (Wednesday) at a court session.

According to Mr Umar, the CCB arraigned the National Sports Commission staff, for committing an offence punishable by the Constitution for failing to declare her assets when she began her work as a public officer. “The second charge by the CCB is that, as a public officer, Mrs. Regina was running and managing her private business while still being a public service.”

The CCT chairman after that adjourned the trial to 20 November 2024 for continuation of hearing, adding that having been granted been granted bail, the sports commission official must always appear in court throughout her trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

