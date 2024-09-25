The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in Abia State.
Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s national spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.
He said the setting up of the caretaker committee followed the expiration of the tenure of the previous executive committee of the party in the state.
The 10-man committee, headed by a former speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Alwell Okere, will last for three months until a new executive committee is elected.
Read Debo Ologunagba’s full statement below:
September 23, 2024
Press Statement
PDP Constitutes Abia State Chapter Caretaker Committee
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and following the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee in Abia State hereby approves the composition of Abia State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Abia State Chapter of the Party as stipulated in Section 21(2) (a-b) of the PDP Constitution for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months), or till a new Executive Committee is elected.
The members of the Abia State PDP Caretaker Committee are;
1. Alwell Asiforo Okere – Chairman
2. Obinna Nwachukwu – Member
3. Christy Emenike – Member
4. Ben Okezie – Member
5. Chijioke Nkaru – Member
6. Victor Ebere – Member
7. Chukuwudi Ezebuiro – Member
8. Love Onina – Member
9. Nduka Nwaorisara – Member
10. Kenneth Madubike – Secretary
* Innocent Ezekiel – Administrative Secretary
The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Abia State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.
Signed:
Hon. Debo Ologunagba
National Publicity Secretary
