The Lagos State Government has announced that it sealed off 10 buildings, including churches, bars, guest houses, and factories over noise pollution.

The government said the action became necessary after “several warnings” issued to the occupants were unheeded.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this via his X handle on Wednesday, said the officials of the State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) took the step over environmental infractions.

The commissioner said the step was taken to tackle noise pollution and other environmental violations.

“The enforcement operation, which targeted locations in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and protect public health,” Mr Wahab said.

Sealed properties

The commissioner listed the buildings closed down to include companies such as Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, and religious centres- Redeemed Christian Church of God and Celestial Church of God.

Others are Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“These establishments were found guilty of violating environmental regulations despite several warnings from LASEPA,” Mr Wahab wrote.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt serves contravention notices to over 280 property owners

Environmental enforcement

Recently, the state government has embarked on enforcing environmental laws to keep the state clean, orderly and noise-free.

The government has been confiscating products that contribute to environmental infractions and dislodging street traders, obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Also, markets with improper waste management practices were shut down and reopened after compliance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

