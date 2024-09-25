The Lagos State Government has announced that it sealed off 10 buildings, including churches, bars, guest houses, and factories over noise pollution.
The government said the action became necessary after “several warnings” issued to the occupants were unheeded.
The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this via his X handle on Wednesday, said the officials of the State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) took the step over environmental infractions.
|
“The enforcement operation, which targeted locations in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and protect public health,” Mr Wahab said.
Sealed properties
The commissioner listed the buildings closed down to include companies such as Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, and religious centres- Redeemed Christian Church of God and Celestial Church of God.
Others are Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites.
“These establishments were found guilty of violating environmental regulations despite several warnings from LASEPA,” Mr Wahab wrote.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt serves contravention notices to over 280 property owners
Environmental enforcement
Recently, the state government has embarked on enforcing environmental laws to keep the state clean, orderly and noise-free.
The government has been confiscating products that contribute to environmental infractions and dislodging street traders, obstructing the free flow of traffic.
Also, markets with improper waste management practices were shut down and reopened after compliance.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999