Edo State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm over series of intimidations and harassments of accredited revenue collectors by unknown persons in Benin City.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, in Benin, said the acts were reportedly carried out by individuals falsely presenting themselves as government agents.

Mr Eboigbe stated that reports suggested that these individuals had been active in Benin Central Motor Park, other motor parks, and markets across the state.

“They are going about extorting commercial vehicle drivers and traders under the pretence of legitimate revenue collectors.

“This conduct is unlawful and unacceptable, amounting to a breach of peace and order.

“The state government views this as a deliberate act of lawlessness that must be curbed immediately,” he said.

Mr Eboigbe noted that only accredited revenue collectors, duly mandated by the government, were authorised to collect revenue in the state’s motor parks and markets.

The secretary to the state government added that their contracts with the Edo State Government remained valid until 12 November 2024.

“The government strongly warns all individuals involved in these illegal activities to cease immediately.

“Any attempt to disrupt peace or commit extortion will be met with the full force of the law, as the government will not tolerate anarchy,” he added.

He said law enforcement agencies had been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone caught extorting drivers or traders or disturbing public order under the guise of revenue collection.

(NAN)

