The Saudi Arabia Embassy in Nigeria said it has supported 260 Nigerian students with scholarships, enabling them to study in the Kingdom and fostering educational cooperation between the two nations.
The ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Faisal Ebraheem-Alghamdi, said this on Monday during the 94th celebration of the Saudi National Day in Abuja.
Government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organisations, and prominent businessmen attended the event.
According to Mr Ebraheem-Alghamdi, the scholarship programme is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote educational exchange and cooperation with Nigeria.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 260 scholarships to Nigerian students, both male and female, to further enhance educational exchange between the two countries.
“Saudi Arabia and Nigeria have enjoyed a robust and enduring partnership spanning over 63 years, bolstered by numerous bilateral agreements that have fostered cooperation in key sectors such as oil, gas, agriculture, and trade,” he said.
In Hajj operations and support, Mr Ebraheem-Alghamdi reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to supporting Hajj and Umrah for Nigerian pilgrims.
He noted that Saudi Arabia facilitated the spiritual journeys of a significant number of Nigerians in 2024, with 120,000 pilgrims undertaking Umrah and 65,000 performing the Hajj.
Mr Ebraheem-Alghamdi said the trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria stands at $600 million, reflecting the deep economic ties between the two nations.
“The Kingdom is committed to creating opportunities for its citizens and its global partners, including Nigeria,” he said.
