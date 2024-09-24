The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it discovered another warehouse in Ikeja where styrofoam products which have been banned in the state are stored possibly for sale.
The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this on his X handle, said the government received a tip-off from a whistleblower.
“Following a tip-off by a whistleblower, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources discovered another warehouse at No 6 Ogusefunmi Street, off Nurudeen Street, Anifowoshe, Ikeja,” Mr Wahab wrote.
“The building is being used for storing the banned styrofoam packs. The operatives of the @LAGESCOfficial have confiscated the packs.”
Backstory
In January, the Lagos State Government banned the use and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect.
The government said the ban would help curb the harmful effects of single-use plastics on the environment.
However, months after the ban, a warehouse where the confiscated products were stored was discovered in the Mushin area of the state.
In a bid to keep Lagos clean, the ministry has been confiscating products that contribute to environmental infractions, and dislodging street traders obstructing free flow of traffic.
Also, markets with improper waste management practice were shut down and reopened after compliance.
