Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now minister of FCT, left a near-dead civil service for him in 2023.

“When we came on board, we inherited a near-dead civil service. A service that there was no promotion for 11 years,” Mr Fubara told the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday by Mr Fubara’s spokesperson, Chukwudi Nelson.

Besides the non-promotion of civil servants, Mr Fubara said the situation in the state civil was so bad that the staff members last attended training in 2010, indicating that Mr Wike, in his eight years in office, did not promote any staff members or send them for training.

In 2010, Rotimi Amaechi was the governor of the oil-rich Rivers.

“When the Nigerian Institute of Management visited us earlier, we assured them that they are going to be consultants to the civil service in terms of training, which is key.

“Training is the only thing that can build the service that will give us that level of result – result of transparency, efficiency, even assurance that there is hope. It is only when you start building them, and they feel secure, that they also understand that something is at stake.

“I can’t remember the year that any of the civil servants here had gone for any training. I think the last time we did training was in 2010. That was the last time the civil service was involved in any training. So, I know what it means because that is my primary constituency,” Mr Fubara, a former accountant general of Rivers, said.

President Bola Tinubu in July appointed Mrs Walson-Jack as head of the civil service of the federation.

Mrs Walson-Jack, who hails from Rivers State, was appointed a federal permanent secretary in 2017 and has served in several ministries.

Mr Fubara thanked her for the visit and added that most government functionaries do not visit him because they do not want to be in the “bad book of somebody.”

“I feel very honoured. I am overwhelmed with so much joy, and my reason is this: We’ve had cases where people come into our state, people come in to represent the president in events, and they don’t bother paying courtesy.

“The singular reason is for fear of some persons in Abuja,” Governor Fubara said, alluding to his predecessor, Mr Wike, with whom he is at loggerheads.

“So, I am really happy that you are doing what is the normal standard everywhere in the federation.

“Somebody of your calibre cannot come into Rivers State without paying a courtesy call to the Governor. And by that, we also recognise you because if anything happens to you while you are here, it is our problem. So, I want to thank you for honouring us,” the governor said.

Walson-Jack pledge partnership

Mrs Walson-Jack told the governor she is dedicated to ensuring that Rivers State’s concerns and aspirations are amplified at the highest level of government and pledged her support to initiatives that would help the state.

She said the ongoing reforms in the federal civil service are focused on performance management and digital transformation to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, technology has become indispensable. We have embraced digitalisation in the Federal Civil Service to streamline processes, enhance communication and deliver better services.

“I look forward to discussing how the Federal and Rivers State civil service can collaborate on technology-driven initiatives that can serve as a model for other states and regions.”

She promised to work with Mr Fubara to explore how they can strengthen the Rivers State civil service further by prioritising initiatives such as capacity-building, promoting transparency and accountability, and fostering greater citizen engagement. She stressed that they can build a civil service that meets and exceeds expectations.

“Your leadership vision and dedication to good governance are not just commendable but also critical to the success of our efforts at the federal level.

“I am confident that together, we can advocate for policies that would unlock Rivers State’s full potential and ensure its citizens have access to the resources and opportunities needed for sustainable growth and development,” she said.

