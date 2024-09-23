Nigeria’s Under-19 women’s cricket team defeated favorites Zimbabwe by one wicket in a nail-biting World Cup qualifier match in Kigali on Monday, 23 September.

Led by Piety Lucky, the Nigerian teenagers built on their momentum from their opening match against Tanzania, where Lillian Ude’s impressive five-wicket haul in three overs earned her Player of the Match.

Zimbabwe, the highest-ranked team and only test-playing nation in the tournament, had earlier asserted its dominance with a 144-run victory over Malawi.

However, Nigeria’s bowling attack proved relentless.

After Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, Peace Usen set the tone with three wickets in four overs, conceding just 16 runs.

Lillian Ude then took center stage, claiming three wickets to bring her tournament total to eight.

Anointed Akhigbe sealed the first innings with a crucial three-wicket haul, restricting Zimbabwe to 77/10 in 19.4 overs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Nigeria’s batting lineup approached the chase with caution, but Zimbabwe’s experienced bowlers tested their resolve.

Only Omosigho Eguakun (15) and Peculiar Agboya (13) posted double-digit scores, as the rest of the batters struggled against Christina Mutasa, Beloved Biza, and Runyararo Pasipanody.

With one run required off the final ball, Peace Usen held her nerve, scoring the decisive run to secure Nigeria’s thrilling 78/9 victory in 20 overs.

Standings

This win propels Nigeria to the top of Group B with two victories, while Zimbabwe and Tanzania follow with one win each.

Malawi, Nigeria’s next opponent on Wednesday, sits at the bottom of the table.

In Group A, Uganda and Rwanda lead the pack with two wins each, separated only by net run rate.

Namibia and Kenya trail behind, having lost their opening two matches.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, competing for the sole ticket to the 2025 Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

