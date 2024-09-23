Nigeria’s Under-19 women’s cricket team defeated favorites Zimbabwe by one wicket in a nail-biting World Cup qualifier match in Kigali on Monday, 23 September.
Led by Piety Lucky, the Nigerian teenagers built on their momentum from their opening match against Tanzania, where Lillian Ude’s impressive five-wicket haul in three overs earned her Player of the Match.
Zimbabwe, the highest-ranked team and only test-playing nation in the tournament, had earlier asserted its dominance with a 144-run victory over Malawi.
However, Nigeria’s bowling attack proved relentless.
|
After Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, Peace Usen set the tone with three wickets in four overs, conceding just 16 runs.
Lillian Ude then took center stage, claiming three wickets to bring her tournament total to eight.
Anointed Akhigbe sealed the first innings with a crucial three-wicket haul, restricting Zimbabwe to 77/10 in 19.4 overs.
Nigeria’s batting lineup approached the chase with caution, but Zimbabwe’s experienced bowlers tested their resolve.
Only Omosigho Eguakun (15) and Peculiar Agboya (13) posted double-digit scores, as the rest of the batters struggled against Christina Mutasa, Beloved Biza, and Runyararo Pasipanody.
With one run required off the final ball, Peace Usen held her nerve, scoring the decisive run to secure Nigeria’s thrilling 78/9 victory in 20 overs.
Standings
This win propels Nigeria to the top of Group B with two victories, while Zimbabwe and Tanzania follow with one win each.
Malawi, Nigeria’s next opponent on Wednesday, sits at the bottom of the table.
READ ALSO: Police bust gunrunning syndicate, arrest 2, 740 other suspects
In Group A, Uganda and Rwanda lead the pack with two wins each, separated only by net run rate.
Namibia and Kenya trail behind, having lost their opening two matches.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, competing for the sole ticket to the 2025 Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999