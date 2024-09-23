The European Union (EU) has said that it supported Nigeria and five other Sahel countries affected by floods with 5.4 million Euros.

In a statement issued by the bloc and made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the other countries that benefitted are Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso

The bloc noted that the fund was meant to assist the more than 4.4 million people estimated to be affected by floods in the countries.

“Floods have led to the destruction of houses, public health facilities, water systems, schools and sanitation facilities as well as roads, infrastructures, and agricultural areas.

“Moreover, the lack of access to water, hygiene, and sanitation services is increasing the risk of spreading of waterborne diseases.

“This funding will help our humanitarian partners on the ground, to provide immediate aid and respond to the most urgent needs concerning food, shelter, access to clean water and sanitation and other essential services in the hardest-hit areas.

“The amount will be distributed as follows: Chad one million Euro; Niger 1.350 million Euro; Nigeria 1.1 million Euro; Mali one million Euro and Cameroon 650,000 Euro and Burkina Faso 300,000 Euro.

“The funding comes in addition to 232 million Euro in humanitarian assistance already allocated to these countries so far this year.

“The EU and its partners had already responded to the immediate consequences of floods in Liberia, Guinea, Chad, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Mali,’’ the bloc said.

In the statement, Janez Lenarčič, the Commissioner for Crisis Management, was quoted to have said: “Excessive rainfalls had lashed the Sahel and Lake Chad regions with unprecedented impact, displacing millions and causing widespread suffering and damage.

“We are mobilising all means at our disposal to help the most vulnerable in the flood-stricken countries, so they can receive much needed relief.”

