Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has sworn in the chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the 16 local governments elected on Saturday.

Shortly after the oath administration at Government House Ilorin, the governor congratulated the new council chiefs and urged them to exercise their power prudently and work with the people in the interest of all.

The governor congratulated their families, party leaders, community stakeholders, and everyone who played different roles in their emergence.

The inauguration was attended by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly,. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, and principal officers of the Assembly; the Chief Judge, Ayodele Adebara; the Grand Kadi, Abdullateef Kamaldeen; the Secretary to the State Government, Mamman Jubril; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mahe, cabinet members; the APC state chairman, Sunday Fagbemi; and many government officials and party elders.

“Set realistic goals for yourself. Be conscious of your legacies. Be fair to everyone and yourself. Attend to the needs of the people, and be open to positive engagements across the board,” he said.

“Our country is in a transitive phase as our economy undergoes reforms. This has brought some inconveniences for the people. Please be sensitive to the realities of the time. Don’t indulge yourselves while the people struggle to meet basic needs.

“As local government areas and the first layer of government, be creative, explore areas of cooperation, and complement yourselves for bigger accomplishments. Importantly, please prove to the people that you deserve to occupy this esteemed office. I wish you all the best, ladies and gentlemen.”

The APC chairperson, Mr Fagbemi, commended the people of the state for their support and the governor for his service.

“This is a great moment. We have just cemented the foundation laid for the good of Kwara. We are thankful to Kwarans for their support. The agenda is to develop Kwara and take the state to the next level,” according to the party chairman.

Majeed Podo, the Ilorin South chairman who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they will work hard for the good of the people.

The local government officials are the first to be elected in the state in seven years. The election was conducted by the state’s electoral commission and involved five political parties. The candidates of the ruling APC won all the seats.

