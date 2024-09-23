Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Monday Okpebholo for emerging victorious at the Edo State governorship poll.
Mr Okpebholo, was declared winner of the governorship election by the INEC Returning Officer, Faruk Kuta, on Sunday.
The APC candidate polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closet rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 44,393 votes. The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, came a distant third with 22,763 votes.
Mr Buhari in a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, urged the governor-elect and others who lost at the polls to unite for the greater good of the Edo State.
|
“Congratulations to the APC and the election winner, Senator Monday Okpebholo on the historic electoral victory, and my warmest wishes for a new lease of life for Edo State and its people.
“I very much hope the winners and the losers will work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of development in the state.
“I commend the law enforcement agencies for the efforts that they put into ensuring a peaceful election, and the multitude of election officials who strive to improve with each election.
“I pray that Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, will continue to achieve remarkable progress under democracy”
