The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said its tower T372, along the Gombe -Damaturu-Maiduguri 330 Kilovolt (kV) transmission line, has been brought down by vandals.
The company said the incident occurred on Saturday around 1:44 a.m.
Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s general manager of public affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
Mrs Mbah said that the development had disrupted the power supply to Damaturu in Yobe and Maiduguri in Borno.
She said that the vandals cut off all four tower footings, resulting in the tower’s collapse, which was discovered by TCN’s linesmen deployed on emergency patrol.
According to her, Maiduguri town will be fed from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).
“Following the destructive attack, an effort is ongoing by TCN’s engineers in the interim to back-feed Damaturu through a 33kV transmission line from Potiskum.
”Meanwhile, work will commence immediately to dismantle and evacuate the collapsed tower for reconstruction and restoration of the transmission line.
‘TCN frowns at the incessant attack on our collective national assets and enjoin citizens to be vigilant in protecting these assets.
”They should report suspicious activities or persons around our transmission infrastructure to law enforcement agents or TCN offices in that vicinity,” she said.
Mrs Mbah said the TCN would ensure quick restoration of bulk power to the affected areas.
She said that the company would expedite reconstruction work on the tower to ensure that it is completed as soon as possible.
(NAN)
