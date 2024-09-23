The police have ordered enhanced deployment of their personnel in and around INEC facilities, critical infrastructure, and individuals involved in the governorship election in Edo State, to forestall possible violence.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The off-cycle governorship election was conducted by INEC on Saturday.

On Sunday, the electoral body declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the election.

Before the exercise, there was tension in Edo State, prompting massive deployment of security personnel in the state. The police alone deployed 35,000 personnel.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in the state stormed the INEC headquarters protesting against the result earlier released by the commission.

However, there have not been any reports of violence since the APC candidate was announced winner of the poll.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Adejobi said as the electoral process winds to an end, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the election Frank Mba, has activated the post-election security strategy of the Force.

He said the move is designed to boost the confidence of citizens and to reassure them of the readiness of the Force to respond appropriately to any possible threat to public safety and security in the state.

“In line with the post-election security strategy, the DIG has ordered enhanced deployment in and around INEC facilities, key stakeholders involved in the election and other critical infrastructure within the state,” Mr Adejobi added.

Read the Police full statement below

PRESS RELEASE

EDO ELECTIONS: POLICE ACTIVATES POST-ELECTION SECURITY STRATEGY

-EMBARK ON SHOW OF FORCE EXERCISE, URGES CITIZENS TO REMAIN PEACEFUL

As the Edo 2024 Governorship Elections gradually winds to an end, the DIG in-charge of the elections, DIG Frank Mba, mni has activated the post-election security strategy of the Force. This include, but not limited to, Show of Force Exercise, designed to boost the confidence of citizens and to reassure of the readiness of the Force to respond appropriately to any possible threat to public safety and security in the State.

In line with the post-election security strategy, the DIG has ordered enhanced deployment in and around INEC facilities, key stakeholders involved in the election and other critical infrastructure within the State.

READ ALSO:Police confirm arrest of suspect over female victim held captive in hotel

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force calls on citizens to remain peaceful and law abiding while going about their endeavours. The Force however warns against any conduct by any individual or group capable of disrupting the existing peace in the State, noting that the Force and the security forces are prepared than ever before to ensure continuous peace in the State.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.

22ND SEPTEMBER 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

