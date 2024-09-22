The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State won Saturday’s elections for all 305 Councillorship and 27 Chairmanship positions in the state’s 27 Local Government Areas.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) declared the results of the elections at its Collation Centre, located at its headquarters in Owerri, on Sunday.
The ISIEC Chairman, Charles Ejiogu, declared the results without announcing the figures polled by the parties participating in the exercise.
He said, “All the details of the results will be made available accordingly of the 19 registered political parties. Outpated in the election, which took place in 305 electoral wards, 27 LGAs, and 4,758 polling units.
|
“I wish to announce to the Imo people and the general public that after peaceful, credible elections, the All Progressives Congress emerged as a winner across the board.”
The ISIEC boss thanked all the political parties and their candidates “for exhibiting decorum throughout the process”.
He also commended all the stakeholders, including security agencies, political actors and the media, for their conduct and cooperation during the process.
However, he urged all aggrieved persons and parties “to channel their grievances accordingly, in line with the extant laws.”
Afterwards, the Aboh Mbaise Chairman-elect, Iheukwumere Alaribe, made a brief remark, promising to be transparent and all-inclusive and to pilot the council’s affairs with the fear of God.
NAN reports that although peaceful, the elections were grossly marred by voter apathy, and voting did not occur in almost all the local government areas.
It would be recalled that the Inter-Party Advisory Council in the state had, on Tuesday, declared its members resolved to boycott the exercise.
