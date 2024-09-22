Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, YiagaAfrica, Kimpact Development Initiative, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, ElectHER, and TAFAfrica.

A coalition of election observer groups for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election has raised serious concerns about the transparency of the results collation processes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by various organisations participating in the ongoing off-cycle governorship election in Edo State.

The signatories to the statement include the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, YiagaAfrica, Kimpact Development Initiative, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, ElectHER, and TAFAfrica.

The coalition highlighted various disturbances that occurred during the collation process.

“We, the undersigned accredited civil society organisations observing the 2024 Edo governorship elections, express concern over the transparency of the ongoing results collation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” the group said.

Observed disruptions

The observer groups noted the reports of disruptions at ward and local government collation centres, citing the alleged intimidation of an INEC official.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The group also noted a case of an attempt to collate results contrary to the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

“Reports of disruptions at ward and local government collation centres, including intimidation of INEC officials and attempts to collate results contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines”.

However, they called for a clear delineation of roles for security agencies, stating: “The primary function of security agencies during the election is to ensure the integrity of the process, rather than create conditions that undermine its transparency”.

On security operatives

As the election collation progresses, the coalition has insisted that the role of security agencies in the election is to safeguard the process and not to create a situation that will undermine the transparency of the process and thus negatively impact the credibility of the outcome of the election.

The collation of results is currently taking place at the INEC head office in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

This crucial process involves the official tallying and verification of results from various polling units across the state. So far, results from about 13 LGAs have been officially declared with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, leading with more than 20,000 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

