A former Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna State, Edward Masha, on Sunday emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Tanko Beiji, the state returning officer of the party, announced the results on Sunday at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex, Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital, venue of the PDP congress.

Mr Beji said Mr Masha, who was also a one-time Special Assistant to the former ministers of finance and aviation at various times, polled 2,123 votes to defeat his main challenger, Danjuma Sarki, who got 258 votes.

Also, a former Commissioner for Information, Saidu Adamu, was elected Secretary unopposed, among other key positions.

Mr Beji announced that Godiya Lolo emerged the State Women Leader, having scored 2,102 votes to defeat Angel Adamu, who got 300 votes.

Also, Maria Dogo, former member of the state House of Assembly, polled 1,259 votes to emerge the state Publicity Secretary as against her main opponent, Nuhu Dogo-Makama, who trailed behind her with 524 votes.

The officer, however, charged both the winners and losers in the keen contest to serve all and sundry, adding, “not to pursue their respective ambitions to the detriment of the party.”

In a brief remark shortly after he was declared the winner, Mr Masha promised an all inclusive leadership.

He promised to reach out to the aggrieved co-contestants towards a purposeful reconciliation and unification of the party in line with its quest to take over power in 2027.

Also speaking, the outgoing chairman, Felix Hyat, urged the party’s faithful to give the new leadership maximum support for the party to return back to winning ways.

He stressed that all must work towards consolidating the previous victories of three Senate and 10 House of Representatives seats.

Hyat also vowed that the party boasts of 13 House of Assembly Members, while it was working hard to record victories in the October 19 Local Government elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress had seven positions keenly contested for, while the remaining positions were affirmed unopposed.

The immediate-past Youth Leader, Aliyu Bello returned as Financial Secretary while Mr Khalid Khalid emerged the new Legal Adviser, among other positions.

(NAN)

