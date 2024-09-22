The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winners of the state’s local government elections, which were held on Saturday.

The Chairman of KWASIEC, Muhammad Okanla-Baba, announced the results at the office of the commission.

Saturday’s council elections were the first to be held in the state since 2017. Previously, the local governments had been run by caretaker committees appointed by the governor.

Mr Okanla-Baba said five parties presented candidates for the elections into the chairmanship and councillorship seats of the state’s 16 LGAs and 193 wards. The five political parties are APC, APM, PDP, SDP, and Accord.

He added that the commission’s electoral officers and returning officers from the field had filed their results.

Mr Okanla-Baba said the ruling APC emerged victorious in all categories, winning all 16 chairmanship positions and 193 councilorship seats.

He commended the political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, which, he added, did not record any major incidents.

“We also like to praise security agencies for ensuring peace and orderliness throughout the voting process in a professional manner,” he said.

The results released by KWASIEC for the chairmanship seats are as follows:

Ifelodun LG*

APC 22524

PDP 2727

APM 482

*OYUN LG*

APC 12159

PDP 356

APM 386

*Oke Ero LG*

APC 7472

PDP 1168

APM 224

*ISIN LG*

APC 8173

PDP 1165

APM 77

*EDU LG*

APC 23963

PDP 3851

APM 424

*Patigi LG*

APC 14,119

PDP 2,939

APM 806

*MORO*

APC 14,555

PDP 1670

APM 117

*ASA LG*

APC 15,024

PDP 2638

APM 41

*ILORIN SOUTH LG*

APC 20,207

PDP 2,072

APM 226

SDP 621

*Baruten LG*

APC 38,549

PDP 1335

APM 665

*Ilorin East*

Apc 20883

Pdp 5383

Sdp 475

Apm 835

*Kaima*

Apc 23,029

Pdp 1737

Apm 59

*Ekiti LGA*

Apc 8707

Pdp 907

Apm 966

*Offa*

Accord 1919

APC 22,400

Pdp 1586

Apm 636

Sdp 391

*Ilorin west*

Apc 50128

Pdp 4202

Apm 1882

*Irepodun*

APC 14010

PDP 2106

APM 559

SDP 239

