The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winners of the state’s local government elections, which were held on Saturday.
The Chairman of KWASIEC, Muhammad Okanla-Baba, announced the results at the office of the commission.
Saturday’s council elections were the first to be held in the state since 2017. Previously, the local governments had been run by caretaker committees appointed by the governor.
|
He added that the commission’s electoral officers and returning officers from the field had filed their results.
Mr Okanla-Baba said the ruling APC emerged victorious in all categories, winning all 16 chairmanship positions and 193 councilorship seats.
He commended the political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, which, he added, did not record any major incidents.
“We also like to praise security agencies for ensuring peace and orderliness throughout the voting process in a professional manner,” he said.
The results released by KWASIEC for the chairmanship seats are as follows:
Ifelodun LG*
APC 22524
PDP 2727
APM 482
*OYUN LG*
APC 12159
PDP 356
APM 386
*Oke Ero LG*
APC 7472
PDP 1168
APM 224
*ISIN LG*
APC 8173
PDP 1165
APM 77
*EDU LG*
APC 23963
PDP 3851
APM 424
*Patigi LG*
APC 14,119
PDP 2,939
APM 806
*MORO*
APC 14,555
PDP 1670
APM 117
*ASA LG*
APC 15,024
PDP 2638
APM 41
*ILORIN SOUTH LG*
APC 20,207
PDP 2,072
APM 226
SDP 621
*Baruten LG*
APC 38,549
PDP 1335
APM 665
*Ilorin East*
Apc 20883
Pdp 5383
Sdp 475
Apm 835
*Kaima*
Apc 23,029
Pdp 1737
Apm 59
*Ekiti LGA*
Apc 8707
Pdp 907
Apm 966
*Offa*
Accord 1919
APC 22,400
Pdp 1586
Apm 636
Sdp 391
*Ilorin west*
Apc 50128
Pdp 4202
Apm 1882
*Irepodun*
APC 14010
PDP 2106
APM 559
SDP 239
END
