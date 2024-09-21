The English Premier League witnessed another round of exciting matches on Saturday, with Nigerian international Alex Iwobi playing a crucial role in Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle.

Iwobi provided an assist and played the full 90 minutes alongside his compatriot Calvin Bassey at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring in the fifth minute, followed by Emile Smith Rowe’s goal in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Iwobi’s pass.

Harvey Barnes pulled one back for Newcastle after halftime, but Reiss Nelson sealed the win for Fulham in injury time.

Fulham are now eighth on the log with eight points from five matches.

Tottenham also came from behind to defeat Brentford 3-1. Bryan Mbeumo scored for Brentford inside 30 seconds, but Dominic Solanke equalised in the eighth minute.

Brennan Johnson put Spurs ahead in the 28th minute, and James Maddison added the third goal late on.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa staged an impressive comeback to beat Wolves 3-1.

Matheus Cunha gave Wolves the lead in the first half, but Unai Emery’s men turned the game around with goals from Ollie Watkins (73rd minute), Ezri Konsa (88th minute), and Jhon Duran (90+3 minutes).

Villa’s win maintains their strong start to the season, with four victories so far.

Other results

In other matches, Ipswich snatched a 1-1 draw against Southampton through Sam Morsy’s added-time equaliser. Nigeria’s Joe Aribo got a cameo role in the game.

Tyler Dibling had given Southampton the lead with his maiden career goal.

Wilfred Ndidi was on for 90 minutes as Leicester and Everton also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring for Everton, but Stephy Mavididi equalised in the second half.

Everton remain winless on the road in 2024, with their last away victory coming in December against Burnley.

Also on Saturday, Liverpool and Chelsea secured 3-0 wins over Bournemouth and West Ham respectively.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a draw, denying the Red Devils their second win of the season

