The police in Anambra State and the Joint Task Force have recovered three unexploded improvised explosives, two abandoned vehicles, and some other dangerous materials from raided camps in Ihiala Local Government Area in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.

He said the joint security force, in a planned and coordinated operation, busted the criminal camps following the intelligence gathered over time.

The security operatives recovered three unexploded improvised explosives in the camps located in Lilu, Mbosi and Isseke areas of Ihiala.

“Two abandoned vehicles, some explosives materials like copper wires, fuel and other dangerous materials were recovered,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a police superintendent, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, had charged the operatives to sustain the tempo of the operations.

According to him, the commissioner has assured the Anambra people of the commitment of the police and other security agencies to check crimes and rid the state of criminals.

(NAN)

