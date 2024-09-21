Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over late arrival of voting materials during Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

He criticised the electoral body in a series of tweets via his verified X handle on Saturday.

“Bruh @inecnigeria fix up we can’t continue like this. I had to come in here and rant before they got it right in Osun! It’s really bad. God help us,” the singer wrote.

The 30BG crooner, who hails from Osun State, said he is interested in the Edo State governorship election because of his ties with the state.

“My mom is from Edo for those wondering why I’m interested in the election but we as Nigerians should be concerned sha. @inecnigeria shame on you,” he said.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that some angry voters expressed frustrations over the delay in commencement of voting due to late arrival of INEC officials in many parts of the state.

Addressing the issue, Mohammed Haruna, INEC’s National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement posted on the electoral body’s X handle that “voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30pm has voted.”

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo State to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our back-up electric generators in the affected Polling Units or Ward Collation Centres.”

