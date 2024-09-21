The World Health Organisation (WHO) has presented cholera and malnutrition treatment kits to the Borno State Government to contain health challenges caused by the flood disaster in Maiduguri.

The WHO Country Representative, Walter Kazadi, announced this during the presentation of the kits on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He said the measure would strengthen the capacity of the state to respond to emergencies.

Represented by Mary Brantuo, an official of the agency, Mr Kazadi stressed the need for collaboration between stakeholders to contain healthcare challenges caused by the flood.

“As we gather here, it is essential to recognise that the recent flooding has brought untold hardship to the people of Borno State.

“This disaster has not only displaced families but also heightened the risk of deadly diseases such as cholera and worsened the nutritional status of children already vulnerable to malnutrition,” Kazadi said.

According to him, the cholera kits will be essential in the control and prevention of outbreaks, while Acute Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) kits would help frontline health workers to combat malnutrition among children.

“Each cholera kit has the potential to treat up to 100 cholera patients, meaning the total number of kits provided today can treat up to 600 people suffering from the disease.

“The SAM kits will provide essential therapeutic supplies to treat children facing acute malnutrition. Each kit can treat 1,607 severely malnourished children, making it possible to reach 225,000 children in the affected areas,” he said.

Responding, Baba Malum-Gana, the state Commissioner for Health, lauded the UN agency for the timely intervention, adding that so far there was no confirmed cholera case in the state.

Mr Malum-Gana said malaria has continued to remain the major health, adding that provision of the rapid diagnosis kit for malaria would go a long way to stem the disease.

(NAN)

