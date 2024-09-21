Governor Godwin Obaseki has commended the zeal of voters in Edo State who trooped out to vote in the governorship election despite the heavy rain.

Speaking to journalists after casting his votes at about 11:57 a.m. at Oredo Ward 4, Unit 19, Emokpae Primary School, Mr Obaseki also commended the presence of security agencies.

He said “You can see that in spite of the weather, the turnout and enthusiasm of the electorate is high.

“The ballot box in my polling unit is full and it clearly shows that people have been interested in this election as they have been adequately mobilised.

“People are very interested in this election because it’s a watershed for us in Edo.

“I am not surprised because a lot of young people are here to express themselves and fulfill their civic obligation.

“For now, I am glad with what I see and the election process in my unit has been smooth and efficient.

“I hope that the collation process will be the same and also peaceful; I hope that the results counting will not be disrupted.

“I am glad with the presence of the military in the state, and the federal security have taken over the state.”

Speaking about some arrests made by the military, the governor commended the military, saying that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, was living up to his words.

“The military has done a good job and has done well. The Chief of Defence Staff came to see me and assured me that his men were fully on ground.

“And I am glad with what they are doing but not too sure of what the police are doing at this time.

“As I speak, I hear that there are some people who claimed that they are policemen at Ogbe polling field trying to arrest people on election day at their polling units.

“We are glad at the deployment of our agents and our situation room is open and we are receiving reports all over and hope for the best,” Mr Obaseki added. (NAN)

