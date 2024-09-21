The PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has called for an investigation into cases of vote buying at polling units reported across the state.

He alleged that the vote-buying was being carried out by the APC, the state’s main opposition party.

He described the reported cases of vote-buying as efforts of the APC to subvert the democratic process and tamper with the credibility of the electoral process.

He said, “These so-called leaders think they are good. And if they are good, if they think they have capacity and they have done well for their people, why are they doing all these things that suppress the democratic process?

“If they feel they are popular, they feel they are great, why are they suppressing the process?”

PREMIUM TIMES reported cases of vote buying and pockets of violence in parts of the state.

The EFCC earlier arrested three suspected vote-buyers at Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects – two males and a female – were arrested and whisked away by security officials at about 10. a.m. But some residents kicked against the arrest claiming the suspects were victimised.

In his remarks, the PDP candidate demanded the investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

He claimed that his party is not involved in vote buying.

“We here are mingling with our people, we are not involved in all those activities. If you have governed well, your people will reward you and so we won’t allow this.

“We will not let people subvert the democratic process or the intention of the good people of Edo state,” said.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo. However, the race is expected to be mainly between the PDP, APC and the Labour Party.

